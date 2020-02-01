Demi Lovato is looking back on the "emotional" but "beautiful" moment when she came out to her parents.

The 27-year-old singer and actress said in an interview Thursday with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy that her parents, Patrick Lovato and Dianna De La Garza, were supportive after she told them she may end up with a woman.

When asked about her sexuality, Lovato said she's "still figuring it out."

She recalled how she first told her parents in 2017 that she saw herself "ending up possibly with a woman."

"It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful," Lovato said. "After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed."

"I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive," she added.

"My mom was the one I was super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy.' That was so beautiful and amazing."

Lovato had touched upon her sexuality while sharing her desire to start a family in an interview with Zane Lowe last week.

"I want to start a family. That would be dope," she said. "I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that at some point, I would love to do that this decade."

On Radio Andy, Lovato said she doesn't know what the future holds.

"I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years," she said.

"I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without. 'Cause women, we don't need partners to, you know? Amen."

Lovato gave an emotional performance Sunday at the Grammys, her first public performance since her 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

She will perform the national anthem this Sunday at Super Bowl LIV.