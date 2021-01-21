Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi and other music stars helped ring in the start of Joe Biden's presidency during the Celebrating America inauguration special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Springsteen kicked the special off with a rendition of "Land of Hope and Dreams," which he performed in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a guitar.

Bon Jovi, meanwhile, came to viewers from a pier located in Miami where he delivered an acoustic cover of "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles.

The Foo Fighters performed their track "Times Like These" and dedicated the performance to teachers.

"This year our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges, but through dedication and creativity, they faced those challenged head on," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said.

Legend played "Feeling Good" on a piano located near the Lincoln Memorial and Lovato was joined by healthcare workers to sing a cover of "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers.

Perry ended the celebration with her song "Firework." Perry's performance was highlighted by a colorful display of fireworks viewed by Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.