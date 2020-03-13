A British man who noticed his milk delivery had been stolen from his doorstep checked security camera footage and was shocked to identify the culprit as a thirsty fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antony Neale, 55, who receives daily milk deliveries at his home in Essex, England, said one of his bottles went missing recently before he could retrieve it from his doorstep.

Neale checked it security camera footage and identified the thief as a wild fox.

He said the animal returned a few days later and repeated the same crime.

Neale said he has started retrieving his milk earlier in the morning, before the fox can sneak up and take it.