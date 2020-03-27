Indie folk band Bon Iver has released a reissue of its 2009 EP, Blood Bank.

The group shared a reissue of the EP Friday featuring new live tracks.

The reissue celebrates the 10th anniversary of the release of Blood Bank, which fell in January. The new album features the original songs "Blood Bank," "Beach Baby," "Babys" and "Woods," and four live versions of the songs:

"Blood Bank," recorded live from Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 31, 2018

"Beach Baby," recorded live from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2018

"Babys," recorded live from Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London, England, on March 4, 2018

"Woods," recorded live from Pitchfork Paris presented by La Blogotheque, on Nov. 3, 2018

Bon Iver said in an Instagram post Friday that it hopes the reissue brings fans "joy" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We hope that both the original and live versions of these tracks provide you with joy and solace during these uncertain times," the band said.

Bon Iver consists of Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis, Andrew Fitzpatrick and Rob Moose. The band released its fourth studio album, I, I, in August.