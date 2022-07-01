Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler and Heidi Klum will play Password in NBC's new version of the classic game show.

Keke Palmer is hosting the hour-long program and Jimmy Fallon will be a permanent player of the game.

Other rotating guests for upcoming episodes will include Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor, NBC announced Thursday.

The series kicks off with a two-night debut event Aug. 9-10.

"The premiere features Fallon and Hamm competing in an episode dedicated to the late Betty White, a frequent player of the game and wife of the original Password host Allen Ludden," NBC said in a press release.

"In each of the hour-long episodes, a celebrity and Fallon will pair up with contestants over two games. Players from each team guess a secret password using only one-word clues in an effort to take home up to $25,000."

The game show originally aired in 1961 and has been revived numerous times since its first run.

Fallon played the game as a segment on his NBC talk chat programs Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show before bringing it back again as a show in its own right.