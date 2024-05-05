The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt action-comedy, The Fall Guy, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace with $8.1 million, followed by Challengers at No. 3 with $7.6 million, Tarot at No. 4 with $6.5 million and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire at No. 5 with $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Civil War at No. 6 with $3.6 million, Unsung Hero at No. 7 with $3 million, Kung Fu Panda 4 at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Abigail at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 10 with $1.8 million.