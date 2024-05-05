Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed the sad news Sunday to the BBC and Deadline.

No cause of death was disclosed.

"Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement.

"From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

His other credits include I, Claudius, Gandhi, Shirley Valentine, The Scorpion King and Valkyrie.

The actor had been scheduled to appear at the Liverpool Comic Con Saturday, but he canceled at the last minute.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill's passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength," the event's organizers wrote on X.

He is survived by his wife, Marianna Hill, and their son, Gabriel.