A North Carolina man broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 3,050 pushups in one hour, but he fell short in his attempt at a 12-hour pushup record.

TShane Johnson, a U.S. Marines veteran from Pineville, started his record attempt by performing 3,050 pushups in an hour, breaking the previous record of 2,900.

Johnson kept going for 11 more hours, attempting to break the record for most pushups in 12 hours, which as stood at 19,325 for more than 30 years.

The veteran finished his 12-hour pushup marathon with 16,400, falling short of the second record.

"[There] were some small little things we didn't account for, as far as how much time between breaks and of course, just the amount that it takes on your body to do that long after completing the first world record, but it was a win," Johnson told WRAL-TV.

Johnson's record attempts raised money for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.