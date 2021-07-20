Nick Cannon introduced his newborn son, Zen, while sharing new photos with his kids.

The 40-year-old rapper, actor and television personality gave a glimpse into his life with his seven children in a series of photos Monday on Instagram Stories.

Cannon posted pictures of himself with Powerful Queen, 6 months, and Golden, 3, his daughter and son with Brittany Bell, at a park.

"Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experiences of life!" he wrote.

Cannon later posted a video of himself at a photo shoot with Zion and Zillion, his 5-week-old twin sons with Abby De La Rosa. The video shows the newborns listening to music on headphones.

"DJ Z-MIX & DJ Z-iLLY Dollaz!!!" Cannon captioned the post.

Cannon also introduced Zen, his 3-week-old son with Alyssa Scott.

"Introducing Zen Scott Cannon 'aka Z Chillin,'" he wrote.

Cannon also has 8-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey.

De La Rosa announced Zion and Zillion's births in June, while Scott confirmed Zen's birth this month.

Cannon said in an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles this month that he was happy to be expanding his family.

"I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident!" the actor said.

"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he added.

Cannon hosts the Fox reality competition series The Masked Singer, which will return for a sixth season this year.