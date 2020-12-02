Jessica Simpson is going public with her struggle with dyslexia.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer discussed her experience being dyslexic while celebrating her Open Book audiobook Tuesday on Instagram.

Simpson released Open Book, her first memoir, in February and also recorded the audiobook version. The audiobook made an Apple Books list of best audiobooks of 2020.

"OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story," Simpson wrote.

"Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart," she said.

Simpson said recording the audiobook was a milestone in her struggle with dyslexia.

"Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation," she said. "I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

In Open Book, Simpson went public about being sexually abused as a child and struggling with addiction. Simpson told People she confronted her abuser after getting sober in 2017.

"It was extremely painful and still is. It's still shocking," the star said. "That little girl in me wanting to do the right thing, now knowing how to stand up for herself and not knowing how to stop it."

"I felt like a lot of who I am, the character of who I am, was built through the trials and the pain of abuse," she added.