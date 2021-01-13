The nominees for the 33rd annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards show have been announced. J Balvin leads the pack with 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balvin, Maluma, Alejandro Fernandez, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Ozuna and Sebastian Yatra are nominated for Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year.

Album of the Year nominees include: Colores by J Balvin, Papi Juancho by Maluma, Alter Ego by Prince Royce, Ayayay! by Nodal, De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo by Los Angeles Azules, Guardame Esta Noche by El Fantasma, Hecho En Mexico by Fernandez, Mas Caro, Que Ayer by Gerardo Ortiz, Mas Futuro Que Pasado by Juanes and YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny.

Song of the Year nominees include: "Morado" by Balvin, "ADMV" by Maluma, "Bonita" by Juanes and Yatra, "Carita De Inocente" by Prince Royce, "Fantasia" by Ozuna, "Favorito" by Camilo, "Keii" by Anuel, La Mejor Version De Mi (Remix)" by Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos, "Solo Tu" by Calibre 50 and "Tusa" by Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

Camilo has 10 nominations, followed by Ozuna with 8 and Anuel, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Natasha, Yatra and Sech with 7 each.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official Premio Lo Nuestro website.

The 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show will air live from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. EST on Univision.