Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston have a baby on the way.

The British actress, 37, and actor, 41, are expecting their first child together following news of their engagement.

Ashton debuted her baby bump Wednesday at a screening of her film Mr. Malcolm's List in New York. The actress wore a beige bead-embellished tulle gown designed by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

"It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe," Bilenko told Vogue. "She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled."

Bilenko also posted on Instagram, calling Ashton a "glowing mum-to-be."

Ashton plays Julia Thistlewaite in Mr. Malcolm's List, a romantic comedy based on the Suzanne Allain novel of the same name. The period film also stars Freida Pinto , Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen and opens in theaters Friday.

Ashton and Hiddleston met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021.

Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to Ashton in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this month.

The actor is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.