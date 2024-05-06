Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has confirmed in a new interview with NBC's Today show that chives, onions and garlic have been banned from the Met Gala menu.

"Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of," said Wintour, lead organizer of Monday's star-studded, fashion-themed dinner at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She also revealed that attendees are not permitted to bring cell phones to the event.

"It's often wonderful to hear people say after dinner, 'Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations.' That's the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone," Wintour said.

Guests have been instructed to wear ensembles inspired by "The Garden of Time."

The event will live stream on Vogue's digital platforms, including its TikTok and YouTube, starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya will co-chair the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson will serve as honorary chairs.