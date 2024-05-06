Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming Swedish-language movie, A Part of You, on Monday.

Set to premiere on May 31, the film stars Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, Ida Engvoll, Alva Bratt and Zara Larsson.

Written by Michaela Hamilton and directed by Sigge Eklund, the film follows Agnes (Maxime), who is living in the shadow of her older sister Julia (Larsson) in the wake of a tragedy.

The 2-minute preview shows an emotional Agnes trying to navigate her school and social circles.

"A teenager struggles to make sense of herself and her new world in an emotional coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind," said a summary of the movie that accompanied the clip.