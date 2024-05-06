The 2024 edition of the Met Gala, a star-studded party that celebrates a new fashion-themed exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art each year, is scheduled for Monday night.

This year's Costume Institute theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The exhibit showcases clothing and fashion "so fragile that it can't ever be worn again," or "sleeping beauties" in the institute's archives, according to Vogue.

Guests have been instructed to wear ensembles inspired by "The Garden of Time."

How to watch

The event will live stream on Vogue's digital platforms, including its TikTok and YouTube, starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

Participants

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya will co-chair the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson will serve as honorary chairs.

Game of Thrones and Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie, producer and reality TV star La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham are hosting the live stream, while social media personality Emma Chamberlain will serve as special correspondent to interview stars as they arrive.