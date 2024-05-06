The French bargaining collective Broke Behind the Screens called for Cannes Film Festival workers to go on strike.

The action is in response to new labor laws, which will make it harder for workers to get unemployment benefits in between gigs, that are set to go into effect on July 1.

The strike would impact hundreds of freelance workers, including projectionists, drivers and caterers.

"These reforms are throwing festival workers in such precariousness that the majority of us will have to give up our jobs, thus jeopardizing the events we take part in," the group said.

This year's edition of the prestigious festival is to take place May 14 through May 25.

Films expected to be screened there include Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Megalopolis and Horizon-- Part I.