Actors and veterans advocates Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are set to host the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, on May 26.

The annual event is to air as a 90-minute television special on PBS. It will also stream on the network's website and YouTube channel.

"For 35 years, our mission has been to bring the country together to remember the fallen, commemorate the real meaning of the holiday, and pay tribute to generations of our American heroes and their families," executive producer Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts, said in a statement Monday.

"It is an honor to share this annual tradition of remembrance, healing and community at the U.S. Capitol."

Mantegna and SInise hosted last year's event, as well.

Actors Bryan Cranston, Jena Malone and B.D. Wong will also serve as presenters throughout the evening.