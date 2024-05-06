CBS released photos of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik's appearance on the series finale of Young Sheldon. The finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT

Pictures show Parsons sitting at his computer, suggesting Young Sheldon has been a memoir he's writing like Richard Dreyfuss 's nostalgic character in Stand By Me. Bialik looks over his shoulder in other photos.

Parsons played Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler, whom Sheldon eventually married.

CBS announced the cameos of the original Big Bang stars in March. In February, Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon, said he was grateful for the opportunity and lessons Parsons taught him as a producer of the spinoff.

CBS also ordered another spinoff about Sheldon's brother, Georgie (Montana Jordon) and his new wife Mandy (Emily Osment). Sheldon will be going off to Cal Tech at the end of this series but Armitage suggested a cameo on the spinoff when Sheldon comes home for Thanksgiving.