Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix.

Andersen wrote the script and is directing the project, which will be divided into three chapters with Cumberbatch as a connective thread through each one.

Cumberbatch will play multiple roles, including Sugar.

It's unclear what roles Patel, Fiennes and Kingsley are playing.

The book which was published in 1982 featured both fiction and nonfiction stories.

It's centered on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future.

His new powers spark a series of misadventures that include Mafia henchmen, setting up orphanages around the world, and working with a makeup artist to craft new identities.

Netflix acquired the full Dahl story catalog in September and said that it planned to create a universe of projects.

Sugar is the third Anderson film Friend has appeared in.