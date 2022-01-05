The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, released their first single Wednesday titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyric video is on The Smile's official YouTube channel. The clip features a teleprompter reading displaying the song's lyrics.

"You Will Never Work in Television Again" is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Bandcamp and Tidal.

The Smile will also be performing three intimate concerts in 15 hours on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 at Magazine London. The shows will be simultaneously streamed across three global time zones.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday.