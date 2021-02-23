Nickelodeon and toy maker Mattel announced on Tuesday that a Monster High animated series and a live-action, television musical are in development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects will be based on Mattel's line of Monster High fashion dolls and come to Nickelodeon platforms globally next year.

The animated series will follow characters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein as they navigate high school at Monster High.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girls) is serving as showrunner on the animated series.

The live-action television musical will mark the first time Monster High has been brought to life in live-action. Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats) and the writing team of Greg Erb and Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie) are penning the script.

"These classic monsters have always captured kids' imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids," president of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito said in a statement.

"We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can't wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world," Naito continued.