Madison LeCroy says her friendship with Danni Baird "gets awkward" in Southern Charm Season 7.

The television personality gave an update on her relationship with Baird during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LeCroy and Baird clashed in Season 6 after LeCroy reportedly messaged Baird's boyfriend and also said Shep Rose once gave Baird chlamydia. The pair appeared to reconcile during the Season 6 reunion.

On WWHL, LeCroy was asked if things are still awkward between her and Baird.

"It gets awkward again, unfortunately. But we seem to brush it under the rug," LeCroy said.

"You know, two crazy drunk girls going at it. I mean, maybe I'm just the crazy one. But it's okay. She forgives me," she added.

LeCroy was less forgiving while discussing Rose, whom she's also had issues with. LeCroy was asked to compliment Rose, including naming his most attractive physical quality.

"His hair's getting longer, I would say. That would be physical in a sense. I don't like anything about his body, really," she said.

LeCroy said Rose is "kinda funny" but "not very nice." She was then asked to describe Rose's style in three words.

"The husky section at JC Penneys, or whatever? That vibe. The church dad," she said. "He looks like his dad left him all these hand-me-downs and nothing fits. It's not good."

Rose discussed his drama with LeCroy on WWHL in November. He said he is "fine" with LeCroy's relationship with Austen Kroll.

Southern Charm returned for a seventh season on Bravo in October. The series co-stars Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle.