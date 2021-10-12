Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Home Sweet Home Alone.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Archie Yates as Max Mercer, a young boy who is accidentally left home alone over the holidays.

The preview shows Max (Yates) defend his house from married couple and would-be burglars Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney) as his mom (Aisling Bea) desperately tries to return home.

Home Sweet Home Alone is written by Mike Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Dan Mazer. The film co-stars Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, Peter Holmes and Chris Parnell, and will feature original Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin and Devin Ratray.

The new movie is the sixth film in the Home Alone franchise. The first film, Home Alone, opened in theaters in 1990 and starred Culkin and Ratray as Kevin and Buzz McCallister.

Home Sweet Home Alone premieres Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Yates is known for the film Jojo Rabbit.