The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards will take place during a virtual ceremony Thursday.
Actress Fortune Feimster and comedian Gina Yashere will host the awards show, which honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people.
GLAAD will announce winners in 30 categories, including Outstanding Music Artist and Outstanding Drama Series. Lil Nas X, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the AMC series Killing Eve are among this year's nominees.
"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity of fostering positive cultural change," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said this month.
The GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook accounts Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will also air Monday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. on Logo.
