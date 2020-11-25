A Florida man posted a video showing off his family's most unusual pre-Thanksgiving tradition: thawing out the turkey in their backyard swimming pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark O'Donnell posted a Facebook Live video showing his family dumping the 16-pound turkey into the swimming pool behind their Clearwater home to thaw out for cooking.

O'Donnell said the turkey's packaging was closely examined for leaks before the thawing process to make sure none of the chlorinated water seeped into the meat. He said the turkey will be removed after spending a day thawing in pool.

O'Donnell said his family has been thawing the Thanksgiving turkey in the pool for 18 years.