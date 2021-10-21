Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772-- Swedish chemist\/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 81)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 80)-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 79)-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 72)-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950-- Actor\/author Carrie Fisher in 1956-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 45)-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 41)-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 33)-- Country singer\/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 28)-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 26)-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 24)