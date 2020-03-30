Emergency responders in Washington, D.C., were called to the Potomac River to stop a motorboat that kept moving in circles after its driver fell overboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a Twitter post that the driver of the boat fell overboard Sunday and was helped to shore by a passing boat, but the motorboat continued doing donuts in the water.

The tweet included video of the boat spinning in the water as a Fire and EMS vessel approaches.

The boat was secured and the driver was not injured, the agency said.