An Australian woman who sat down to lunch with her husband ended up leaving the table as the winner of a lottery jackpot worth more than $1.1 million.

The Fullarton, South Australia, woman told The Lott officials she and her husband sat down to lunch at the Arkaba Hotel in Fullarton and decided to play Keno while waiting for their food.

"We went out for lunch, and we thought we'd play a few games while we were there," the woman recalled. "We don't choose our numbers; we just grabbed a QuickPick and then sat down to our meal."

The player said the win came as a total surprise.

"We weren't watching the game or checking the numbers until the barman came over to us and let us know we should check our tickets because someone at the venue had won a major prize," she said. "We were immediately nervous in case it wasn't us and we didn't want to get too excited until it was all confirmed."

The woman said she was surprised to learn she had won, and shocked to learn the amount: $1,156,469.90.

"Once we realized he couldn't pay us out because the prize was too large, that's when it really started to sink in," she said.

The couple said they decided to put the money away in the bank for a few months before making any decisions about it.

"We will hopefully be able to use it towards an overseas holiday sometime next year," the woman said.