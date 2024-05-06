Rocket Science announced Monday that Riddick: Furya will begin production August 26. Vin Diesel returns in the fourth film in the series.

Furya will film in Germany, Spain and the U.K. Writer/director David Twohy also returns for the fourth time.

Riddick was introduced in the 2000 film Pitch Black. Riddick was a prisoner on a space ship that crashed on a planet where monsters came out at night.

Riddick's ability to see in the dark made him a useful ally, albeit a reluctant one. 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick took Riddick across the universe and costarred Karl Urban, Thandiwe Newton and Judi Dench.

A video game, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, was released for Xbox and Windows PC. Diesel played Riddick in the game too.

2013's Riddick again stranded Riddick on an unusual planet. The new film sees Riddick return to his home of Furya after all these adventures.

Diesel and sister Samantha Vincent produce through his One Race Productions company.

USA films released Pitch Black. Universal Pictures released Chronicles and Riddick. Rocket Science is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance for North America.

Diesel is also scheduled to conclude the Fast and the Furious saga in Fast 11.