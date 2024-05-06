DC releases first pic of David Corensweet as Superman
UPI News Service, 05/06/2024
DC Comics released the first image of David Corensweet in James Gunn's Superman movie on Monday. Superman opens July 11, 2025.
The photo shared on DC Comics' social media shows Corensweet wearing the Superman costume. He is slipping his left boot over his tights.
"Get ready" read the caption.
Gunn announced his Superman project after he and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. to spearhead their films based on DC Comics superheroes. Gunn originally called his film Superman: Legacy but has since renamed it simply Superman.
