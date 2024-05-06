DC Comics released the first image of David Corensweet in James Gunn's Superman movie on Monday. Superman opens July 11, 2025.

The photo shared on DC Comics' social media shows Corensweet wearing the Superman costume. He is slipping his left boot over his tights.

"Get ready" read the caption.

Gunn announced his Superman project after he and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. to spearhead their films based on DC Comics superheroes. Gunn originally called his film Superman: Legacy but has since renamed it simply Superman.

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce plays Perry White and Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Christopher Reeve played Clark Kent/Superman in four films from 1978 to 1987. Brandon Routh starred in Superman Returns in 2006, with some connective tissue to the Reeve movies.

Henry Cavill played Clark/Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and a cameo in Black Adam.