The adult animated comedy film, South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2, is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on July 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent South Park movies -- South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID and South Park the Streaming Wars are already streaming exclusively on Paramount+

The newest installment sees the titular town on the brink of disaster because of a drought.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park the series -- featuring the foul-mouthed, trouble-seeking kids Stan, Kyle and Cartman -- celebrates the 25th anniversary of its August 13, 1997 debut on Comedy Central this summer.