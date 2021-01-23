"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," Morgan tweeted.
He added: "Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes - but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats."
"Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Ferguson posted. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."
"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," Seacrest said.
"@kingsthings was LEGEND! I grew up watching him and am so happy I achieved enough in my life to have been interviewed by this great-which shows his kindness towards even those just starting out. He made you feel worthy. We lost a curious, kind man," Brown said.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.