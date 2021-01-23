Piers Morgan, Craig Ferguson, Ryan Seacrest and Yvette Nicole Brown took to social media to pay tribute to the late broadcasting legend Larry King, who died Saturday at the age of 87.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," Morgan tweeted.

He added: "Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes - but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats."

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Ferguson posted. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," Seacrest said.

"@kingsthings was LEGEND! I grew up watching him and am so happy I achieved enough in my life to have been interviewed by this great-which shows his kindness towards even those just starting out. He made you feel worthy. We lost a curious, kind man," Brown said.