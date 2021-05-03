FX announced Monday it has ordered a fourth season of its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C.

Led by Elgin James, the show's co-creator and executive producer, the new season is slated to begin in 2022.

"Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Season 3 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will wrap up its 10-episode run on May 11.