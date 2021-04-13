A Maryland woman who won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said she closed her eyes and selected the ticket at random from a vending machine.

The 51-year-old Upper Marlboro, Prince George 's County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Marlboro Village Exxon gas station in Upper Marlboro when the store's new touch-screen lottery vending machine caught her attention.

The woman told officials she put $20 into the machine, closed her eyes and selected what turned out to be a $10 Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off game.

The player said she scratched the ticket off later in the evening while on the phone with her mother.

"Right in the middle of our call I started hollering, 'Thank you, Jesus!'" the winner recalled.

The randomly selected ticket was a $100,000 winner.

The woman said she plans to use some of the money to build a "deluxe she shed" and the rest will go into her retirement savings.