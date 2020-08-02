Lindsay Korman-Hartley is temporarily replacing Kelly Monaco as Sam Morgan on General Hospital.

"Some big shoes to fill...precious too. I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily," Korman-Hartley tweeted Friday.

The actress is known for her work on Passions, Days of Our Lives and All My Children.

Daytime Confidential said Korman-Hartley will be seen as Sam Morgan for a few weeks.

Monaco has played the part since 2003.

"Kelly is safe and healthy. First day back she had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine even though she tested negative twice for Covid and a third negative test for Covid antibodies. She is excited to get back on set next week," Kelly's mother Carmina Monaco tweeted Friday.

Most TV and film productions in North America were shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC aired previously recorded episodes of the soap opera along with classic episodes during the time they weren't allowed to film more.