Lady Gaga will take part in the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said in a press release Friday that Gaga, 35, will introduce the EE Rising Star segment March 13 at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The EE Rising Star award is the only BAFTA award voted for by the British public. The award recognizes new and "exceptional talent in film over the past year."

After Gaga's introduction, last year's EE Rising Star winner, Rocks actress Bukky Bakray, will announce the 2022 winner and present the award.

This year's EE Rising Star award nominees are Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

"We're thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry. The EE Rising Star Award is a huge moment in someone's early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of BAFTA's year-round work," BAFTA executive director of awards and content Emma Baehr said. "We're delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage."

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the BAFTAs for her role in House of Gucci.

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place March 13 in London. Dune and The Power of the Dog lead the field of nominees.

