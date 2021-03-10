Filming has begun in England and Croatia on The Ipcress File, an ITV spy thriller starring Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Hodge wrote the six-part drama, based on Len Deighton's book.

James Watkins is directing the project, which is set in the 1960s, against the backdrop of Cold War Europe.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing John Hodge's brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV," Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role. The talent on and off screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV."

Cole is known for his work in Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London, while Boynton's credits include Bohemian Rhapsody and Murder on the Orient Express.

Hollander has appeared in The Night Manager and Birdbox.