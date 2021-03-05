Officers at a Florida police station looked out from a second-story window and came face to face with an unexpected visitor: a green iguana.

The Cape Coral Police Department shared photos showing the iguana peeping in through a second-floor window at the station after apparently scaling the side of the building.

"Have you ever had the feeling you were being watched? Our detectives found this curious iguana looking in the window of their office on the second floor," the department said. "Who knew that iguanas are great climbers?"

Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida and have been blamed for damage to infrastructure including sidewalks and seawalls. The species is native to Central America, South America and some eastern Caribbean islands.