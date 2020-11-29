The Croods: A New Age -- an animated adventure featuring the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $9.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Freaky with $770,000 followed by The War with Grandpa at No. 3 with $644,000, Let Him Go at No. 4 with $453,000 and Come Play at No. 5 with $387,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Honest Thief at No. 6 with $350,000, Elf at No. 7 with $320,000, Tenet at No. 8 with $300,000, The Santa Clause at No. 9 with $170,000 and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at No. 10 with $170,000.