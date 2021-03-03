Science educator, engineer, author and inventor Bill Nye has signed on to host the new Peacock show, The End is Nye.

"Grab your safety goggles, people(s) #TheEndIsNye is coming soon to @PeacockTV," Nye tweeted Tuesday.

The series will follow Nye "into the most epic global disasters imaginable -- both natural and unnatural -- and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them," the streaming service said in a press release.

Brannon Braga, whose credits include Cosmos: Possible Worlds and Star Trek, is serving as showrunner and executive producer, and will direct all episodes.

Nye, 65, is best known for starring in the educational programs, Bill Nye the Science Guy on PBS from 1993 to 1998 and Bill Nye Saves the World on Netflix from 2017 to 2018.

The Emmy winner recently competed on The Masked Dancer and was a 2013 contestant on Dancing with the Stars.