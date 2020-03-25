The Bachelor alum Tenley Molzahn is going to be a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old television personality and her husband, Taylor Leopold, are expecting their first child in September.

Molzahn shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Leopold. One picture shows Molzahn cradling her baby bump as Leopold holds his own belly.

"We can't hold this magical little secret in anymore!! Baby Leopold will be joining us in September!" Molzahn wrote. "We've already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in 'Quarantine life.'"

"We pray that this special bit of news brings a little bit of joy & hope during a time of chaos and uncertainty our world is facing right now," she said.

Leopold confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Super excited to bring a quarentennial into this world!! Baby leopold coming in hot!!! Beyond excited to enter this stage of life with the most wonderful person @tenleymolzahn," he said. "I too have been growing, I'm up 6 lbs 10 oz."

Molzahn and Leopold married in April 2018. Molzahn said on Instagram in February that one of the first things that attracted her to Leopold was his transparency and honesty.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"There wasn't any game play, he was everything that he is, which allowed my confidence to shine through," she said. "He was intentional with his words, thoughts, & pursuit. He was different in these ways (and many more) than any other gut. He set himself apart."

Molzahn was the runner-up in Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor in 2010 and subsequently appeared on Bachelor Pad. She starred in Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 in 2015.