WeCrashed, a new series starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, is coming to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ said in a press release Friday that it ordered WeCrashed, a limited series based on the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and starring Hathaway, 38, and Leto, 49.

WeCrashed is created by Lee Eisenberg, who will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Drew Crevello. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct, with Hathaway and Leto to also serve as executive producers.

The new series is produced by Apple Studios and explores "the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible."

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway to play Neumann's wife and WeWork co-founder, Rebekah Neumann.

WeWork, a commercial real estate company, was once valued at $47 billion but was worth just $8 billion in a matter of months.

WeCrashed will mark Leto's first TV series regular role since My So-Called Life, which aired on ABC from 1994 to 1995. Hathaway's most recent TV role was in the Amazon Prime series Modern Love.