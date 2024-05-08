Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society\/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906-- Musician Mary Lou Williams in 1910-- Musician Robert Johnson in 1911-- Author\/broadcaster\/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 98)-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932-- Actor\/musician Rick Nelson in 1940-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940-- Musician Toni Tennille (Captain & Tennille) in 1940 (age 84)-- Musician Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 80)-- Musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads\/Tom Tom Club) in 1951 (age 73)-- Musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 71)-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954-- Actor Raoul Max Trujillo in 1955 (age 69)-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 63)-- Musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) in 1972 (age 52)-- Musician Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 41)-- Pageant contestant\/actor Olivia Culpo in 1992 (age 32)