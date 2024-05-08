North West has joined the cast of the upcoming Lion King concert event at The Hollywood Bowl.

Disney+ announced Wednesday that West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , will appear in Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary - A Live-to-Film Concert Event.

Heather Headley and Lebo M. have also joined the cast. The trio join previously announced stars Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson.

The event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Disney's animated 1994 film The Lion King.

The Lion King concert will run two nights, May 24-25, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The original 1994 film will be shown on the Bowl screens while accompanied by a live orchestra performing Hans Zimmer's score, conducted by Sarah Hicks.

The event will also feature live performances of the film's songs, including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata."

The concert will be filmed for the TV special The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which will stream on Disney+ at a later date.

The Lion King opened in theaters in June 1994 and was followed by a 2019 remake starring Donald Glover. The film also inspired the long-running Broadway musical featuring music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.