Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland announced Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood on Tuesday. The documentary, still under a working title, will premiere in June on discovery+ in the U.K. and on Max internationally.

Two-hour-long episodes will explore the feud between Swift and Braun when the record label founder bought the rights to Swift's albums with Big Machine Records in 2019. "Bad Blood" is the name of one of Swift's songs from the 1989 album.

Swift alleged that the sale was made without consulting her and blocked her from buying back the master recordngs. Big Machine denied Swift's claims that she could not perform songs from those albums and she did perform a medley of songs at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Braun alleged that Swift refused to negotiate and started a public feud by discussing negotiations on Twitter. Swift subsequently rerecorded songs and albums with parenthetical titles (Taylor's Version).

The documentary is part of the "Vs." series that also included Johnny vs. Amber about Depp and Heard; Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce; and Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial. One episode of the new documentary will explore Swift's claims and the other Braun's.