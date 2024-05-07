Lifetime announced the movie The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story on Tuesday. The film, starring Teri Hatcher, joins the networks Ripped From the Headlines lineup.

Hatcher plays Finley, a real life stalking victim who believed her stalker was the BTK Killer. Tahmoh Penikett also stars.

Lifetime also set dates for previously announced Ripped from the Headlines movies. The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story premieres June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story premieres June 9 at 8 p.m. EDT. Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story premieres June 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Danger in the Dorm premieres June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The Bad Orphan premieres June 22 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Devil On Campus: The Larry Ray Story premieres June 23 at 8 p.m. EDT. The Killer Inside premieres June 29 at 8 p.m. EDT.