Robert Downey Jr. will make his Broadway debut this fall.

Lincoln Center Theater confirmed Tuesday that Downey, 59, will star in McNeal, a new play from Disgraced and Junk playwright Ayad Akhtar

Downey will play Jacob McNeal, a writer and "perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature," who "also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence."

The play gives "a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity -- and increasing inhumanity -- of the stories we tell," according to Lincoln Center Theater.

McNeal is directed by Bartlett Sher, with Downey's Team Downey production company to produce in association with Lincoln Center Theater.

The play begins previews Sept. 5 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater and officially opens Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale May 21 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Additional casting has yet to be announced.

Downey's recent acting credits include his Oscar-winning performance as Lewis Strauss in the film Oppenheimer and multiple roles in the HBO series The Sympathizer.