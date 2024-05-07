Details about the show and Yeoh's role are being kept under wraps.
Blade Runner 2099 hails from showrunner Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), who executive produces with Ridley Scott, the director of the original Blade Runner film (1982). Jonathan van Tulleken (ShÅgun) will direct the first two episodes.
Production is underway in Prague.
Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actress whose previous TV credits include Star Trek: Discovery and The Brothers Sun. She will reprise Captain Philippa Georgiou on the upcoming series Star Trek: Section 31.
