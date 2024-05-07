'Despicable Me 4' trailer shows creation of Mega Minions
UPI News Service, 05/07/2024
Illumination is teasing Despicable Me 4.
The studio shared a trailer for the upcoming animated film Tuesday.
Despicable Me 4 is a sequel to Despicable Me 3 (2017) and the sixth film in the Despicable Me franchise.
Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig return to voice Gru and Lucy, who, along with their daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan), welcome a new member of the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.
In addition, Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.
The trailer shows Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan) create Mega Minions, who assist Gru.
