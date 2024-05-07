New couple Dove Cameron and Damiano David attended the 2024 Met Gala and longtime couple Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols made their Met Gala debut. The annual event took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City.
This year's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Attendees were told to wear outfits inspired by "The Garden of Time." Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth co-chaired the event along with Vogue's Anna Wintour.
